County approves 2020 budget
With only one public comment on the budget, the Matagorda County Commissioners approved and adopted the 2020 county budget during Monday’s regular meeting of commissioner’s court.
The county held a public hearing before the decision and only Elmo Duke, a realtor in the county, spoke up on the budget process.
“I have been in the real estate business for 22 years and the two questions buyers ask is how much is the property and what are the taxes on the property,” Duke said. “I have a home that listed in Palacios many years ago and the property taxes on that home are $1,000 a month and that is hard for a working family to afford to pay. I just want you to think about that when you go into next year’s budget process.”
Commissioners also set the final of two public hearings to discuss the 2019 proposed interest and sinking tax rate of .00401 making the total tax rate of .43342 for Monday, Aug. 26 at 9:45 a.m.
In other county action, commissioners approved a change to the hourly rate and salary pay scales to reflect entry-level shift to eliminate the $11.31 and $904.23 level effective Jan. 1, 2020. It would change those figures to $11.88 and $950.
“I have always said the most important part of the county are its workers,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
Commissioners also approved to accept a contribution in the amount of $2,000 from Oxea Corporation for expenses towards the Matagorda County Household Hazardous Waste Collection event to be held Oct. 19.
County officials also approved the next step in tele-medicine for county workers by approving the 2020 Healthy County value added benefit program election. This program allows people to visit with a doctor via a computer screen to get a diagnosis and medicines with a $35 co-pay.
Commissioners also authorized Matagorda County Attorney Denise Fortenberry to file suit to abate against Chance Stone and Michael Cody Felts for property located at 160 FR 259 Gulf Road in Matagorda.
“They have too many facilities using the same septic system,” Fortenberry said. “They have had ample time to take care of the situation but have not.”
Commissioners also authorized Matagorda County Attorney Denise Fortenberry to file suit to abate against Theresa Clark Estate c/o Cassandra Clark. This property is located at 462 Ave. B in Markham. Fortenberry said in this case weeds are high on the property and nothing has been done to fix the situation.
Commissioners also authorized Matagorda County Attorney Denise Fortenberry to file suit to abate against Sean and Liana White for property located at 62 CR 269 Village Road Cedar Lake in the county.
“They have multiple infractions on this property,” Fortenberry said. “There also appears to be abandoned bee hives on the property as well.”
Commissioners also authorized Matagorda County Attorney Denise Fortenberry to file suit to abate against Jaime Lake for property located at 66 Guinevere Dr. in Sargent.
“This is probably our oldest case as a letter was sent out in August of 2018,” Fortenberry said. “They have an abandoned RV unit on the property and it’s causing a nuisance.”
