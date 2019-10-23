Bay City PD to host Stranger Danger safety awareness meeting
On Tuesday, October 29, the Bay City ISD Police Department will be hosting their 2nd annual Stranger Danger Safety Awareness meeting that is free for the public to attend and is right in time for Halloween.
It will be taking place at the Bay City Junior High gymnasium from 6-7 p.m. The event will start with a meet and greet from 6-6:30 p.m. and then the presentation will be from 6:30-7 p.m. Refreshments, candy, and pizza will also be served at this event.
Before the presentation begins there will be a chance for those who are in attendance to meet with the officers and ask any questions they may have for them.
“Stranger danger is the idea or warning that all strangers can be potentially dangerous,” said Lieutenant Richard Morales of the Bay City ISD Police Department. “The phrase is intended to encapsulate the danger associated with adults who children do not know.”
Bay City Police Officer Brandon McNeal will be the officer leading the presentation.
