4th Annual Health Fair
BCPD hosts Social Wellness Health Fair
The 4th Annual Social Wellness Health Fair sponsored by the Bay City Police Department held on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Service Center attracted approximately 300 people interested in finding out more about the resources available in the community.
Subsidized through the BCPD Crime Victim Services, the event gathered area resources that aid community wellbeing in the physical and mental categories for Bay City and surrounding area residents.
Mayor Robert Nelson was on hand to greet the attendants as well as the dozens of local non-profit organizations and agencies providing information about the array of available resources in the area.
“We had a good number of people coming through,” said BCPD Crime Victims Liaison and Health Fair Organizer Leticia “Lety” Ramos.
“There were a couple of ladies that came with their children and left crying with tears of thankfulness, thanking us for what they had received.”
“For the past two years I have wanted to offer free hair cuts but was not able to do this until this year,” said Ramos.
Backpacks and a limited amount of donated school supplies were given out to school aged children during the event courtesy of Bay City Imaging and Humphries Dental.
“I am so grateful to the hairstylists, Paula, Jessica, Nicasio, Michael, Brittany and Natalie that volunteered their time to give over 50 hair cuts.”
“I’ve always felt it’s so important for people to know what is available to them in our area,” said Ramos.
“On any day I get calls or stopped at the grocery store by someone who has a problem and needs assistance but doesn’t know who to call or where to go.”
“This Health Fair brings many agencies that have the resources available in our community.”
“Our community unfortunately has limited resources but many of these agencies are knowledgeable of others outside of our area,” said Ramos.
“For the past four years we have had this Health Fair and every we have had more participation from our agency vendors.”
“We began with maybe 15 agencies participating and this year we had over 35 vendors.”
“Our God gave us a commandment, to love one another and I just try to do that the best I can everyday,” said Ramos.
“The motto of our BCPD is to protect and serve. This is one of our agency’s way of service and giving back to our community,” said Ramos.
The Annual Social Wellness Health Fair is made possible and subsidized through the BCPD Crime Victim Services.
Agencies represented this year:
BayCel Credit Union
Angels Home Health Care
Mehop
Woodmen Life
Matagorda County Veteran’s Services
Matagorda Co. Women’s Crisis Center
Southeast Texas Poison Control Center
Women’s Pregnancy Center
Texas Dept. of State Health Services
B.A.C.A – Bikers Against Child Abuse
CAC – Child Advocacy Center
Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration
Bay City American Legion Post 11
Bay City Impound/Animal Control & Code Enforcement
National Senior Care
Matagorda Nursing and Rehab Center
Oak Village Healthcare
Matagorda County United Way
R Transit
Crime Scene Investigators – Taking back drugs w/BACODA
Mehop Behavioral Health
IBC Bank
Houston Galveston Area Agency on Aging
New Sound Hearing Center
Matagorda House/The Legacy
Texas Star-Star Plus Program
Bay City Public Library
Texas Senior Medicare Patrol
Amerigroup
Dr. Richard Kobylar, Podiatrist
Houston Serenity Child Placement Agency
Lutheran Social Services Disaster Response
The Rose Mammogram Services
NAACP
Daughters in Progress
Bay City Recovery
BCPD Victim Services
