Eagle Scout project
Spears ready for Bay City to go ga-ga over new project for parks
Van Vleck freshman Caleb Spears, 14, wanted to do something for the area that he felt is sorely needed for his Eagle Scout Project.
Bay City get ready for ga-ga ball pits.
Two ball pits were recently installed at Amistad Park and Valiant Park as part of Spears’ Eagle Scout Project.
“He likes ga-ga ball and liked playing it and there were none available to the general public around here,” said Shaun Spears, Caleb’s father.
The family relocated to the area from Spring where the sport is played in the schools and Caleb believed the sport should make its introduction to the Bay City area as well.
“This was something I thought long about and I knew we had some ga-ga pits here in Bay City, but none that were available to the public,” Spears said. “There were some in church yards but not that were accessible for people to play.”
Caleb Spears began the project back in the summer and had to start working on not only secure funding but also workers for the all-volunteer project.
Back in September of this year, Bay City Council accepted a donation of two gaga ball pits with funding in the amount of $3,500 as well as approved volunteer labor to construct the pits.
The gaga ball pit is to be installed at Amistad Park and at Valiant Park by Caleb Spears and his Boy Scout Troop. Funding is from a donation by McCoy’s Building Supply.
This game combines dodging, striking, running and jumping; with the objective being the last player in the pit. Players hit a ball at each other with their hands and are eliminated if struck below the waist. The city does not currently have any ga-ga pits.
“I started back in May of this year and just finished the project,” Spears said. “It was a lot of work to get this done. I had to work on the project and get the funding for it – it took a lot of time.”
When the ball pits were completed, Caleb said he was very pleased with how the ball pits turned out.
“I am very pleased with how the project turned out,” Spears said. “It turned out well. I never thought it would be this much work to get this done.”
Spears started in Cub Scouts eight years ago and aimed at this Eagle Scout Award from his early beginnings.
The Eagle Scout Service Project, or simply Eagle Project, is the opportunity for a Scout (Scouts, B.S.A.), or qualified Venturer or Sea Scout in the Boy Scouts of America (B.S.A.) to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of his community.
This is the culmination of the Scout’s leadership training, and it requires a significant effort on his or her part. The project must benefit an organization other than the B.S.A., and it cannot be performed for an individual or a business or be commercial in nature. Completing an Eagle Project is a requirement in order for Scouts to attain the Eagle Scout rank.
