A Dog with Nine Lives
Bay City firefighters save pitbull following fire
Boss isn’t a cat, but he may have nine lives.
The 13-year-old pitbull got a new lease on life after the efforts of firefighters from the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters used life-saving methods on Boss after he was found lifeless following an apartment fire in the 1900 block of Hamman Rd. on Oct. 31.
Boss’ owner, Laurie Fuentes, brought him to meet the firefighters during their regular meeting Wednesday night.
“I love you guys. All of you. Thank you so much for saving my baby. I don’t know what I would have done if I had lost him,” Fuentes told the firefighters.
First assistant chief Mike Coppock said he and firefighter Jeremy Boyce went into the apartment first and knocked down the fire, which had started in the kitchen.
“As is our normal procedure, once we get the fire knocked down, I will start looking and do a quick search for anything. I found the dog in the bedroom and took him out to the front porch,” Coppock said. “I took my mask off and gave him breathing air out of my air bottle. Firefighter (Anthony) Ionatta, safety officer (Fred) Van Wie and firefighter (Mark) Solis worked on him and got him going a little bit.”
Ionatta started giving the dog giving the dog CPR.
“When they removed the animal from the building and onto the porch, I started doing chest compressions and massaging him and petting him. He was breathing pretty rapidly. Then he started blinking his eyes, so I knew he was going to make it now,” Ionatta said.
For Ionatta, it was the first time he has had to administer life-saving techniques on an animal.
Coppock said ordinarily it is too late for firefighters to save an animal in a fire situation, so it was great to be able to help save one.
Bay City Police transported the dog to Bay City Veterinary Clinic for treatment after he was revived. Fuentes said Boss is doing well after the ordeal.
“He still has a little cough, but they said for his age, he is in really good health,” Fuentes said. “He should have died, they said, because he was full of smoke. I don’t even know how long he was in there.”
Bay City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Randy Frontz said the opportunity to save an animal doesn’t happen very often but is very proud of his firefighters’ efforts.
“The guys take a lot of pride doing their job and doing it right. If they can do something like this, saving an animal, it’s good,” Frontz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.