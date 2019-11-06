Blackcat 2019 Hall of Fame
Eight honorees gain induction
The Bay City ISD Blackcat Hall of Fame inducted eight members at a football game halftime ceremony on November 1st. The Hall of Fame was established in 2001, and is located in the foyer of the Bay City High School coaches’ upstairs office area in the gym complex. To date, 139 former BCHS and Hilliard School athletes and coaches have been accepted for inclusion in the Blackcat Hall of Fame.
Inductees include:
Buddy Barrett, BCHS Class of 1953: Buddy was a standout athlete in Football, Basketball and Baseball, and was named to the All-State Football 2nd Team. He played football and baseball at Wharton County Junior College. He was honored posthumously as he passed away in 1986.
Paul Cathey, BCHS Class of 1975: Paul excelled in basketball. After his years at BCHS, he went on to play basketball at Howard Junior College and at Gonzaga University, where he was Honorable Mention All-American in 1979.
Coach Darin Dabelgott, BCHS 2001-present: Coach D has coached many sports successfully, but is primarily known for having built the soccer programs in Bay City. He has been named the District Soccer Coach of the Year three times. Coach D’s teams have made too many playoff appearances to count, with several teams advancing to Region Quarterfinals, and the Ladycats making the Region Tournament in 2016.
Carolyn Harris-Delano, BCHS Class of 2001: Delano excelled in basketball as well as track and field for the Ladycats. She was a member of the 1999 and 2000 State Semi-finalist Basketball Teams. In 2001 she was District Champ in Long Jump, Triple Jump, and three relays, and also was a State Long-Jump Finalist.
Perrylon Eaton-Bell, BCHS Class of 2002: Eaton-Bell enters the Hall of Fame for her stand-out athletic accomplishments in basketball, track and field, and volleyball. She was a member of the 2000 State Semi-Finalist Basketball Team, was MVP of the Ladycat Volleyball Team, and still holds the Bay City High record in the 100 meter hurdles. Eaton-Bell also was a member of the Prairie View A&M Cheer Squad.
Carl “Cake” Wayne Jackson, BCHS Class of 1984: Jackson played on the 1983 and 1984 State Quarterfinalist Basketball Teams. He was the district’s leading scorer in 1984, and played in the Texas High School Basketball All-Star Game. After high school, he played for Ranger Junior College. Jackson passed away in 2017.
Ricky Parker Sr, BCHS Class of 1984: In high school, Parker played on the 1984 Football 4A State Championship Team, and was also a member of the State Champion Track and Field Team. While at Wharton County Junior College, Parker was the NJCC All-Conference 400 meter champion.
Michael Ray, BCHS Class of 1985: Ray made his name in Blackcat history for his football skills. He was a defensive stand-out on the 1983 4A State Champion Football Team. Ray was named to the All-State First Team Defense, in 1983 and 1984. After high school, he went on to play tackle for McMurray University.
The Hall of Fame may be viewed during regular school hours. To read more about each inductee and the Hall of Fame program, visit www.bcblackcats.net and see the “Athletics” section and “Blackcat Hall of Fame”. Hall of Fame nominations are accepted on an ongoing basis, with induction every-other year in odd-numbered years.
