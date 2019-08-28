County agrees on mediation settlement of lawsuit
Matagorda County Commissioners corrected an action for an approved proposed mediation settlement agreement stemming from a lawsuit filed by Kenneth Davis against the county and was being heard in the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, Galveston Division.
The settlement amount was not disclosed.
This action ends a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Davis when he worked for Matagorda County on the Precinct 3 Road and Bridge maintenance crew.
After being fired from the county in early 2018, Davis filed a lawsuit against Matagorda County, Precinct 3 County Commissioner James Gibson and Precinct 3 foreman William David Anders. In the lawsuit, Davis claimed that during this tenure with the county he was subject to a workplace filled with discriminatory intimidation, ridicule, and insult, all based on his race.
He alleged that Gibson and Anders were both aware of, participated in, and encouraged others to participate in creating a hostile work environment. In the First Amended Complaint, Davis asserts causes of action for violations of 42 U.S.C. § 1981, 42 U.S.C. §1983, the First Amendment, and the Fourteenth Amendment.
Commissioners also approved the 2019 Proposed Maintenance and Operation tax rate of .42941 for total tax rate of .43342.
Commissioners adopted the 2019 proposed Interest and Sinking Tax rate of .00401 for total tax rate .43342.
In a final action, county officials ratified the 2019 property tax rate increase of $1,635,050 or 8.69 percent reflected in the 2020 Matagorda County budget with the total tax rate being .43342.
