Renovations begin for BCHA
Five-year plan for changes to properties put in motion
In an effort to reclaim the charm of the South Park Community, the Bay City Housing Authority showcased changes coming to the property Wednesday, Aug. 28 to Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson.
The renovations are being completed through funding provided by HUD for the properties after being recommending by the Bay City Housing Authority board of commissioners.
“This property is considered depreciated and has not had any work of this scale done on it in years,” said LaWanda Davis, executive director for the Bay City Housing Authority. “We will begin with the landscaping and the insertion of handicap ramps in addition to the planting of grass on the entire property with entrance and exit sidewalks.
“We just wanted to provide Mayor Nelson an insight on the vision within this community,” Davis said. “In addition, we will be doing some work at our other community in the near future as we accept bids for roofing for both properties. We want to provide a place to call home for our community tenants. We are attempting this collectively one community at a time.”
Davis said the BCHA has been working to put this plan into place for two to three years and now is being put in motion with the securing of federal funds for the projects.
“We have developed a five-year plan and we looked at the needs and depreciation of the property and what each property needed,” Davis said.
HUD also provided an inspection of the properties and informed the BCHA of what changes needed to be completed on the properties as well.
Davis said she expects the outside renovations to be completed within the next six months and then begin work on the inside of the properties.
“Getting these projects going gives us a sense of progress,” Davis said. “In also gives us a leading these communities to a mindset to call home. We want our residents to be proud of their homes and where they live. These communities have long been considered a place for crime and poverty stricken and we are now working to improve these properties from the inside out.”
