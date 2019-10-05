Bay City Police, Library hosts National Night Out kick-off party
The Bay City Police Department and Bay City Public Library joined forces once again for the National Night Out Kick-Off Party on Tuesday, Oct 1.
Community members and families enjoyed performances by the Bay City High School Dungeoneers and Show Choir led by BCHS Theatre Director Magda Mirelez.
Also on the entertainment lineup for the evening, a surprise song and dance presentation by the Bay City Police Department.
Chief Robert Lister of the Bay City Police Department opened the event with a special greeting and letter to fellow Texans by US Senator John Cornyn.
“This annual community-building event promises fun for the whole family, and each year, celebrations across Texas deliver on that promise. However, the spirit of the program offers much more. I encourage you and your families to take advantage of tonight’s opportunity to invest in the safety of your community.
We all share the desire for safe and free communities. Tonight, joining together for National Night Out, you’re showing your commitment to that shared goal. God bless you all and may God continue to bless the great State of Texas,” Sincerely, John Cornyn.
National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. The state of Texas and select areas celebrate the first Tuesday in October.
Several communities throughout the Bay City area signed up to host block parties and cookouts that included youth events, safety demonstrations and visits from police and emergency personnel.
Gloria Montoya, Coalition Coordinator for the Tri-County Community Coalition of the Bay Area Council on Drugs and Alcohol (BACODA) participated in the library event as well with handouts and information. BACODA focuses on building partnerships for substance misuse and prevention within Wharton, Matagorda and southern Fort Bend counties.
The library event was the kick-off point for BCPD before heading out to several neighborhoods throughout the community to get connected with fellow citizens, families and neighborhood watch groups.
Now in its 36th year, 38 million neighbors participated in National Night Out in 16 thousand communities across the nation.
Refreshments provided courtesy of the Friends of the Bay City Library.
