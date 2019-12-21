United States President Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached by a Democratic-led House of Representatives Wednesday, Dec. 18 but Matagorda County representative in the House voted against the articles of impeachment.
U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud voted against articles of impeachment presented by House leadership as did all Republicans in the House of Representatives.
Trump was impeached by the House for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power over his dealings with Ukraine.
No president has ever been removed from office via the impeachment process and now the process will move on the Republican-controlled Senate where Trump is expected to be acquitted.
Cloud harked back to 1788, where Alexander Hamilton made clear one of the dangers of impeachment is that it could be used for political purposes.
In Federalist Paper No. 65, Hamilton wrote, “In many cases [impeachment] will connect itself with the pre-existing factions, and will enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or on the other; and in such cases there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”
Cloud said the fears of our Founding Fathers have been realized.
“Historically, impeachment proceedings have been very deliberate, defined, and transparent. These proceedings, however, began in a top-secret room in the basement of the Capitol, having neither bipartisan support nor the basic norms of due process and fairness. The investigation was never an honest search for truth, but rather it began with a predetermined verdict,” Cloud said.
“Despite unfair and, even at times, secret hearings, the investigation uncovered no evidence that the president committed impeachable offenses,” said Cloud. “Instead of legislating and working on behalf of the American people, we’ve seen a single-party effort in Congress to remove a sitting president. Even Speaker Pelosi acknowledged that the impeachment effort began two and a half years ago, long before the president’s July 25th phone call.”
