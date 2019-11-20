Sanders reaches compromise with state over tampering charge
Saying it was a “learning experience,” Matagorda County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Jason Sanders pled no contest and received deferred adjudication probation for his Feb. 26 charge of tampering with a government record.
Sanders and his attorney Rick Davis received the compromise with the state’s attorney prior to Monday’s trial date in the 23rd District Court.
“This has been a learning experience and I promise I will be more diligent in the handling of records in the future and I know now that this unfortunate experience will make me a better Justice of the Peace,” Sanders said during a press conference Monday on the Matagorda County Courthouse steps.
Sanders explained that last August, he performed a marriage ceremony for Johnny Tise and Katina Griffith at the Matagorda County Courthouse at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2018. After the ceremony, Griffith approached Sanders outside the presence of Tise and asked Sanders if he could wait to turn in the marriage license.
Sanders said he could wait to turn in the marriage license for 30 days but then needed to be told what to do with it. Before the 30 days elapsed, Sanders called Griffith and she informed him she did not want the marriage license back and was no longer in the relationship with Tise.
At that point, Sanders informed Griffith that the marriage license belonged to her and she told Sanders she did not want it back.
Based on Griffith’s unequivocal rejection of the marriage license, Sanders brought the unclaimed license to Becky Sassman, the Matagorda assistant clerk in charge of processing vital statistics paperwork. After his conversation with Sassman, Sanders believed that it would not be right to file the marriage license.
At that point, Sanders shredded the rejected, unfiled license. According to court documents filed in the case, Sanders did not believe that the license was a government record, since it had not been filed with the file stamped by the county clerk’s office.
“I was trying to do the right thing but did it in the wrong way,” Sanders said. “I sincerely apologize to the public for this situation and for not exercising better judgment. I also apologize to the county clerk’s office for putting any of them in an uncomfortable position.”
Texas Ranger David Chauvin interviewed Sanders a few days after this occurred and on Feb. 25, a Matagorda County grand jury indicted Sanders under Texas Penal Code Section 37.10(c)(1).
Sanders was booked into the Matagorda County Jail Feb. 26 and was released on a personal recognizance bond on the same date.
Sanders was recently re-elected as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1. He has lived in Bay City most of his life and is a graduate of Bay City High School in 1987. He has served the citizens of Matagorda County for nearly a decade and has served as Veteran’s Services Officer for four of those years.
“I consider it a privilege to serve the people of Matagorda County and will continue to do so to the best of my ability,” Sanders said.
