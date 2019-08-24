Council tabs Morton as interim city manager
Richard Morton Jr. has accepted the position of interim city manager for the city of Bay City.
The announcement was made Thursday after an executive session meeting of city council. Morton is scheduled to begin in early September.
Morton will work for the city as a contract employee and not a full-time employee of the city of Bay City.
During Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson’s state of the city speech at the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, Nelson stated the city was “very close” to naming the interim city manager.
As reported in The Bay City Tribune July 3, the city had narrowed down its choice for the interim city manager post to Richard Morton Jr. and Mindi Snyder.
Morton is a 1987 graduate of Texas A&M University and served as city manager for the city of Odessa from 2002 to 2017. The Odessa City Council terminated Morton in a 3-2 vote after a heated meeting that raised the ire of the citizens of Odessa.
Snyder, a 1988 graduate of Texas Christian University, served as city manager for El Campo from 2010 to 2019.
Snyder resigned the El Campo city manager post in April of 2019 after serving in the position for eight years.
Bay City Human Resources Director Rhonda Clegg said that 14 applicants had applied for the interim post with the city. From that list, a committee including Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson and Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Childers reduced it down to the final two.
Council also approved the appointment of Strategic Government Resources (SGR) as a firm to seek out the next permanent city manager for the city of Bay City. The city is paying SGR $26,500 for its services to find a permanent city manager.
SGR works to help local governments in executive recruitment, interim management, live training, online training, leadership development, assessments, consulting and various other services geared to promote innovation in local governments.
