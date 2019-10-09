Sheriff’s office investigating pair of theft cases
The Matagorda County Sheriff’s office is investigating of pair of unrelated theft cases from September.
In the first case, deputies were dispatched to the lobby of the sheriff’s office to speak with a victim of a theft.
Deputies met with Douglas Arlitt who informed authorities that he had two sheds at the Bay City Country Club where he keeps tools and work equipment in both sheds. Arlitt said on Sept. 9, he went to one of the sheds and noticed his wood chipper was missing.
Arlitt said there was a lock on the shed but the lock was just hanging open. Arlitt described the wood chipper to have a five-horse motor, red in color and worth approximately $100. He also told deputies that he law saw the wood chipper when he was at the golf course the morning of Sept. 4.
The second case occurred Sept. 8 when Deputy Brittany Smith was dispatched to Lewis Street in Matagorda County. Smith met with Billy Gene Klopsteck who advised authorities that his flagpole flying the Confederate flag had been knocked down on its side.
Klopsteck said when he arrived at the house on Sept. 7, the flag and flagpole had been laid down on its side. Klopsteck told police he had a small wind turbine on the top of the flagpole and when it was laid over it was damaged causing it to not work properly.
Klopsteck estimated the cost of the wind turbine at $350.
Both of these cases are still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.