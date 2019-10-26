‘We Serve’
Bay City Lions helping area kids one eye at a time
The Bay City Lions Club is helping kids in Pre-K through High School in Matagorda County and surrounding counties with an early eye-screening exam for the eighth straight year. Lions Doc Campbell and Ray Reis administered exams at the Cherry Elementary campus the week of Oct. 23.
“In 2018, we saw more than 5,000 kids and this year we want to try and see even more,” Campbell said. “The camera will detect 25 different eye deficiencies.”
Campbell says the club purchased the Spot Vision camera, a device used to diagnose early eye problems that was administered to children in the area for about $7,000 several years ago when he was Lion president; they conduct the testing free of charge.
The advantage of the eye testing helps children who may not have the resources to obtain a doctor’s appointment for possible eye problems to treat early.
Most conventional vision screening uses the Snellen chart to verify the vision of patients with its lines of letters in downward sizes. For kids who may be preverbal, have a different native language, are nervous, etc.; this is not always easy. Instead of having to read and recite letters, the children simply sit down and look into the front of the device, focusing their vision on its blinking red, amber, and blue lights. A “chirping bird” auditory cue is used to attract the attention of young children; it then uses infrared light to take a series of images of the eyes of the patients, all within no more than a second.
Through examining these images, the device will assess whether the vision of patients is “in range” or “out of range.” If a patient falls into the “in” category, a monitor on the device can immediately show the name of the possible issue and recommend that a more thorough inspection of the eye will be carried out. That data is stored in PDF format, and the Lions can out the reports of those students who need to be referred to an ophthalmologist to give to the parents.
More than 90 years ago, Lions Club International made a commitment to the Knights for the Blind to Helen Keller.
Since Lions Club International was founded in 1917, the Lions have been working on projects aimed at preventing blindness, restoring eye vision and improving eye health and eye care for hundreds of millions of people around the world.
