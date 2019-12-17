This Wednesday, Van Vleck ISD Superintendent John O’Brien will be making the rounds to see district employees but this time he will be coming with a special gift in hand.
O’Brien will be passing out $1,500 checks to VVISD employees based on a longevity stipend.
“We actually have done this type of pay for different things in past years,” O’Brien said.
The decision was made back during the budget season this year when the budget and salaries were determined for the upcoming year.
“We will actually go out this Wednesday and personally deliver each employee a check,” O’Brien said. “Schools cannot hand out bonuses but what we can do is hand out incentives. One of the things we like to do because we have such a low turnover rate in staff because we keep them happy and one way to do that is do things like incentive pay for our staff.
“This year because of the effects of House Bill 3, we were able to up it to $1,500 for every employee in the district,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien realizes the incentive could have been handed out during the summer but the district believed it might work out better handing it out during the Christmas season might work out even better for the employees.
“We chose to give it out right before Christmas so that they will have a little extra money in their pocket to spend on Christmas,” O’Brien said. “We are proud of our staff and we want to keep them and we do these type of incentives to keep them in the fold.”
