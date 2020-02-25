Davolos’ mom delivers passion at trial closing

While a Matagorda County jury may have had the final say on the life of Michael Trevino and his conviction in the death of Devin Davalos, but it was the victim’s statement from Liza Davalos, his mother, that touched the courtroom and left a lasting impression on Devin’s life in this community.
A Matagorda County jury deliberated for a little over three hours before coming back with a guilty verdict in the capital murder charge against Trevino.
Treviño was charged in the October 2017 murder of Devin Davalos in Bay City. Treviño is one of three co-defendants being charged in the capital murder of Davalos.
“This case is not just about justice for Devin,” said Matagorda County District Attorney Steven Reis in his closing statements. “It is about justice in the state of Texas.”
The following is the victim’s statement as read by Liza Davalos during the sentencing portion of the trial.
“I have thought about how I would start this letter to you so many times and what I would say to you and how what you did has affected not only me but also our family but I will not give you that satisfaction. These past couple of weeks may have been just about you but today is about my Devin. So instead I’m going to write about Devin, my Bear.
He was three days away from his 18th birthday. Though he may have only lived those 17 years boy did he live.
Devin graduated early at the age of 16. Shortly after he began working at Diamond S, where he not only worked and served people but he also made a huge impact on people and touched many lives.
He had the biggest heart I know. Still till this day, I hear stories of how he spoke into someone’s life, gave them a word they touch their heart and even lifted someone’s spirit with his kind words or simply with his big smile.
Devin was known for his generosity especially when taking his friends to eat. His words are always “order whatever you want I got it and you better order what you really want and don’t be cheap.”
Devon also like to try and candies, chips and drinks from around the world. He would order packages from different places then we would sit around the table trying everything.
I remember a few weeks after we had lost Devin, we received a package he had ordered. The package had 20 individually wrapped chips that were known to be the hottest chips in the world.
We did with Devin would’ve done and we called up his friends and sat around the table and tried them. Devin had many dreams and plans to travel the world and experience different things.
Those dreams and plans may have been cut short but boy did he live while he was here.
Devin was an amazing son, a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle and nephew and one of the one-of-a-kind friend. Devin may not be here with us physically anymore but those kind words he spoke so many continue to touch lives till this day.
I could go on and on about Devin but I know that huge impact he made on many speaks volume for itself.
“Think of me as living in those that I have touched for nothing loved is ever lost and I have loved so much.”
Michael, by the actions you have taken I can assume you did not grow up in a loving home and a loving environment that Devin did and for that I feel truly feel sorry for you.
If only you would’ve had the opportunity to have the type of love, spirit and glow that Devon had we may not be here in this situation today. But I know that God has had a plan from day one and I know that that we raised a loved son that left a mark on this world and that’s a parents true goal.
It’s heartbreaking to know that you will never know that kind of love. With all of this being said, I also know that if I want to see my Devin again that forgiveness has to play a role in this situation.
I’m working on that part and I know eventually I will forgive you. Until then I will continue to pray for you and your mother because I know in a sense she has also lost a son today.”
Trevino was sentenced to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.