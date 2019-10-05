Voters have until Monday to register to vote in November election
Texas voters have until Monday, Oct. 7 to register to vote in the upcoming constitutional amendment election set for Nov. 5.
Ten propositions will be on the ballot for Texas voters.
In order to appear on the ballot, the proposed amendments must be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of both the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives.
“The future of Texas is and will always be in the hands of Texans,” said Deputy Secretary Jose Esparza. “This fall, voters will have the opportunity to directly impact the Texas Constitution, and I strongly encourage all eligible Texans to register to vote so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of the Lone Star State.”
Voters must submit their voter registration at least 30 days before the election date. Those interested in voting on ballot items on Nov. 5, can find out if they are registered to vote in the state, how to register if not, and discover where they can cast their ballots by visiting the links on the Texas Coalition for State Parks’ elections page at: https://www.supporttexasparks.org/election/.
For more information, visit: https://www.votetexas.gov/index.html
