Estlinbaum to not seek reelection to judge’s post
Craig Estlinbaum, 130th District Court Judge, has announced that he will not seek reelection to a sixth term in the 2020 election.
“I look forward to completing my current term then, Lord willing, moving on in 2021 to the next chapter and to whatever the future holds for my family and me,” Estlinbaum said in a statement released this week.
“Thank you to all who have supported me, encouraged me, prayed for me and voted for me these almost two decades,” Estlinbaum stated. “I am forever grateful for the trust and confidence you have place in me. My family was actively involved in reaching this decision and they support me in it 100 percent. Thank you for this great honor and for the opportunity to serve.”
Estlinbaum is the presiding judge of the 130th District Court in Texas. He was first elected to the bench in November 2000. Estlinbaum won re-election in the general election on Nov. 8, 2016.
Estlinbaum earned B.A. and M.Agr. degrees from Texas A&M University. He received his judicial degree from the South Texas College of Law in 1994. Estlinbaum was admitted to the bar in June 1994. He was elected to the district court in 2000. Since 2004, he has taught damages at South Texas College of Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.