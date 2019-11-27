County approves technology updates for clerks
Matagorda County Commissioners approved professional services agreements between the county and Tyler Technologies to complete Texas 2020 Legislative updates for the county and district clerk’s offices.
The agreements will be for $1,400 each for each office to implement changes to fee structures as directed by the Texas Legislature during this year’s session.
“There is a considerable amount of changes that need to be implemented in and these changes need to be done through the Odyssey program,” said Matagorda County Clerk Stephanie Wurtz.
Wurtz pointed out the cost for this configuration will be paid from Fund 21 in the County and District Courts Technology Fund.
The purpose of the project is to assist Matagorda County with configuration and testing of new changes within Odyssey Case Manager application relating to the legislative updates including changes to fees/costs; state traffic fines; uncollectible fees and fees and costs list, CIP repeal.
The eight-hour project is set at a fixed price of $1,400 for both the county and district clerk’s offices.
Commissioners also approved the Annual Service Award Banquet to be held at the Knights of Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Commissioners also approved the building plans submitted by U.S. Alpha Construction in regard to the renovation plans to take place at Juvenile Probation offices. According to county officials, the permits have already been approved and the final plans have been submitted for the reno-vations.
Commissioners approved a cellular phone allowance for Precinct 3 Foreman Baldemar Vasquez in the amount of $60 per month according to county policies and procedures.
According to Matagorda County Commissioners James Gibson, the cell phone will allow Vasquez to conduct county business with employees, the public and department heads.
Commissioners also approved a cellular phone allowance for new Matagorda County deputy Corey Escochea in the amount of $60 per month according to county policies and procedures. According to Matagorda County Sheriff Skipper Osborne, Escochea needs the cell phone while on call and in areas where police radios do not work in certain parts of the county and also while taking some calls that are sensitive in nature and shouldn’t be appropriate to broadcast on police radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.