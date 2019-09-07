McCoy’s to host ribbon cutting Thursday
Building supply company now open
McCoy’s Building Supply, located at 1927 Hubbard Drive, opened on Sept. 2. The new store features 18,000 square feet of inside retail space and a paved drive-thru lumberyard. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The store is closed on Sundays to allow time for family and worship.
The new store serves professional homebuilders, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers throughout Bay City and its surrounding area. Store Manager Tyler Montgomery leads the store team along with Assistant Managers Kevin Cowen and Chris Cano.
“We’re so excited to serve the community and build lasting relationship with our customers,” said Montgomery. “Our customers can expect our team to greet them with a smile while providing friendly service and great products.”
It’s a McCoy’s Building Supply tradition to hand saw a board in half to officially open a new store instead of cutting a ribbon. The Bay City board cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. with members of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture speaking at the event.
Grand opening week festivities will run from Sept. 9-14 at the store with daily giveaways, food, and vendor demonstrations to celebrate McCoy’s newest location. Chainsaw carving artist, Griffon Ramsey, will be at the store on Saturday, Sept. 14 for a chainsaw exhibition starting at 8 a.m.
The community is welcome and encouraged to attend the grand opening celebrations.
McCoy’s is one of the nation’s largest privately held building supply retailers. It has provided quality building products and services to its “Born-to-Build” customers since 1927 and has earned the loyalty of builders, contractors, ranchers and serious do-it-yourselfers across five states.
The company is led by Brian McCoy, Chairman and CEO, and Meagan McCoy Jones, President and COO, and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX. McCoy’s employs 2,500 people and operates 88 stores, three distribution facilities and two millwork facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi and New Mexico. They can be found online at mccoys.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.