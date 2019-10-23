Bay City Chamber offering leadership classes
Founded in 1994 by the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, Leadership Matagorda is now on Class 15. This class is filled with around 20 members, with the purpose of training and mobilizing these members into future leaders of the community.
“Some of the graduates of past classes have gone on to be on the board of directors of non-profit organizations across the community and some have even gone on to be elected into positions,” said Mitch Thames, Bay City Chamber of Commerce IOM and IPO. “Its whole design is to empower those community members that want to get more involved in the community.”
Class 15 started with a retreat in August and will last for the following nine months, with a new learning opportunity happening once a month. For the month of November, they will be concentrating on health care in a rural community and on education. Local high schools and junior colleges will come over to teach the members about the healthcare in the community and what it’s like educating kids today.
“The purpose of this meeting is to have them hear and learn about these subjects and see if it interests them that way they can learn even more about it,” Thames said.
December’s meeting will be going over how to help the non-profit organizations in Matagorda County. Thames encourages those on the boards of non-profit organizations to come out and voice their opinions and concerns.
“What do you want emerging leaders to know, what are the burning questions and concerns?” said Thames. “This group is full of future leaders and it is important for them to see what problems are in their community.”
In March, they will go to Austin to tour The Texas State Capitol and discuss matters with the department heads of various groups.
“It’s a way to expose these individuals, over the past nine months, to what’s going on around us,” said Thames.
Sign-ups for Class 16 will start in June of 2020, with the first retreat being that following August.
