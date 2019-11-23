Philp promoted to corporal rank with Bay City Police Department
On Thursday, Nov.14, the Bay City Police Department held a ceremony to promote Officer James Philp to the position of Corporal.
The ceremony was held in the Bay City Municipal Court chambers with Bay City Police Chief Robert Lister officiating. Several members of the police department as well as family and friends were present to congratulate Philp.
Philp is from Freeport. He graduated from Brazosport High School. After high school he attended Texas State University and graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Philp then went on to attend Brazosport College Law Enforcement Academy in December 2016.
Philp began his law enforcement career with the Bay City Police Department in 2017. He currently serves as a field training officer on patrol.
Philp and his significant other, Lucy have a one-year old son. Philp enjoys spending time with his family. He also is a sports enthusiast and enjoys all types of sports. He looks forward to continuing to serve the Bay City community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.