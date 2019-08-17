Bay City VFW hosts 9th annual fundraiser
Cook-off connoisseurs and amateurs are encouraged to sign-up for the 9th Annual VFW Post 2438 Barbecue Cook-Off and Auction scheduled for Aug. 23 and 24. Held at the VFW Hall, located at 1672 Hwy. 60 North, the yearly event is the organization’s principal fundraiser, helping to to raise monetary funding for their charitable and annual operating expenses.
The event is open to the public and everyone is invited.
Sponsorship donations have been made by businesses throughout Matagorda, Brazoria and Wharton Counties.
Cookers will arrive on Friday, Aug. 23 to set up their pits and start cooking for the Jackpot beef fajitas.
There will be a $20 entry fee for this event.
On Saturday there will be a brisket, ribs, chicken and beans cook-off with plaques for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
There will also be a showmanship and overall trophy awarded.
Entry fee for this event is $100.
Starting at noon Saturday the post will be serving barbecue pulled pork sandwiches for lunch.
From noon until 2 p.m. the floor will be opened for those who would like to browse through the auction items on display.
The live auction and silent auction will start at 2 p.m. with approximately one-hundred items generously donated by Bay City, Wharton, El Campo as well as other county merchants and businesses, all open to bid on.
Following the auctions there will be a three gun drawing for a Remington M-870 Wingmaster 12 gauge shotgun and two guns donated by a post member, a Colt 45 - Model 1911 and a Springfield M-1(a) for you military folks that would be an M-14, a great rifle for deer hunting.
If you are a lucky winner, your winning ticket will be returned to the barrel for another chance.
The minimum age to win a gun during this event is 18 years of age.
To close out the afternoon there will be a drawing for a heavy-duty garden wagon filled with refreshments of all types. (you must be 21 to win)
Winners do not have to be present for the gun and refreshment wagon drawings.
If you would like to purchase tickets, you may stop by the VFW Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now until the day of the drawing.
Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the drawing.
The gun raffle tickets are $20 each and the refreshment wagon tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.
All cookers are welcome to join in the event at any level of expertise.
This is a rain or shine event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.