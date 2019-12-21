Bay City Police Detectives are investigating a multitude of vehicle burglaries.
The burglaries occurred at multiple hotels on 7th Street between 10 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 6 a.m., Dec. 17. All vehicles had forced entry. Windows were broken to gain access to the interior of the vehicle. Among the articles stolen were several guns.
Detectives reached out to hotel management for each hotel to get any surveillance video that might have caught the burglaries. There were several photos retrieved showing the same vehicle in each parking lot between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
The vehicle appears to be a dark colored, possibly red or maroon, smaller SUV type vehicle. Detec-tives believe this to be the vehicle suspects were driving while committing the burglaries.
Detectives are asking that anyone with information or that may recognize the vehicle, to please call 979-245-8500 and ask to speak with Detective Corporal Armando Galvan or Detective Robert Pierce.
Anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity at any of the hotels on 7th Street during these cases is urged to contact the police department to share their information.
