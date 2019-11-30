Five signed up to vie for Bonnen’s seat
With the Dec. 9 filing date looming ahead, five candidates have filed for the Republican primary to fill the District 25 Texas House seat being vacated by Dennis Bonnen.
As of press time, no Democrats have filed for the position.
Bay City’s Mitch Thames has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for State Representative of House District 25 last week and will join a present four contenders for the position.
Thames has long served the families of Matagorda and southern Brazoria County for decades but now believes his path is leading him in a new direction.
“In my role as the President of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, I’m deeply entrenched in the issues that affect the citizens and businesses of Matagorda and Brazoria counties,” said Thames. “I believe it’s important we have someone in the Texas House that truly represents and promotes our interests.”
Other Republicans who have already filed for the seat include Troy Brimage, a Brazoria County native who has served as a trustee on the Brazosport ISD and has mayor for the city of Freeport.
Brimage has dedicated his life to protecting our neighborhoods and conservative values. As a police officer, Brimage quickly earned the rank of Sergeant and fought to root out crime and drugs.
As mayor of Freeport, Brimage is known for draining the swamp. He exposed a scandal, rooted out public corruption and applied his business acumen to improve city in-frastructure and services without raising taxes.
Ro’Vin Garrett has served as Brazoria County Tax-Assessor Collector since 2017 and announced her candidacy for the District 25 post Nov. 9.
Garrett is the daughter of a former county judge and has been an employee with Brazoria County for 16 years prior to be elected tax-assessor collector.
Garrett is past President of the Tax Assessor-Collectors Association of Texas (TACA), served six years as the organization’s Secretary/Treasurer, and served 4 years as the “first ever” TACA Director of Education. In 2013, she received the TACA Distinguished Service Award, was nominated for Tax Assessor-Collector of the Year in 2004, and has received the TACA President’s Award 5 times for her outstanding contribution to TACA.
“We have been through a lot together over the years while I have worked for the residents of Brazoria County and certainly weathered these last few months together, too. Now we will move forward together. I am dedicated to leading House District 25 into its next chapter with a passionate commitment to work hard, to fight hard as needed to represent the best interests of our residents here in District 25,” Garrett said.
Rhonda Seth also filed on Nov. 9 to challenge Bonnen for the District 25 seat. Seth, raised in Angleton, has had strong moral values instilled upon her from a young age. As a child, she was taught integrity lies in the heart of those with strong moral character, a belief she holds near and dear to her heart.
After graduating from Brazosport College, Seth ran a small business, teaching Taekwondo to the families of her community. While working full time, Seth achieved her goal of completing nursing school.
She graduated near the top of her class as an RN and soon found her way into the emergency room. As an ER nurse, Rhonda has witnessed firsthand the issues plaguing both the society and the health care system. Too often, the government’s oversight and overreach interfere with both her job and her family.
Angleton City Council member Cody Vasut has also filed for the Republican primary for the post.
Over the past four years, he has sought to listen carefully to his constituents, advocate fiercely for solutions to their concerns, and serve his community.
Vasut is a 7th generation Texan and 5th generation lifelong resident of Brazoria County. He is a graduate of Angleton High School and graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA from Texas A&M University with a B.B.A. in Management.
During his senior year at Texas A&M, Cody was elected to serve as Speaker of the Student Senate and was honored among the Who’s Who of American Colleges and Universities. Cody went on attain an M.S. in Management from Texas A&M University with a 4.0 GPA and graduated summa cum laude and valedictorian from the University of Houston Law Center with a Juris Doctorate.
As of the 2010 census, a total of 174,168 civilians reside within Texas’ 25th state house district. Texas state representatives represent an average of 167,637 residents. After the 2000 Census, each member represented 139,012 residents.
The Republican primary is set for March 3 with the first day of early voting set for Tues-day, Feb. 18 and the last day of early voting ending on Feb. 28.
