Groups join forces on annual parade
The city of Bay City and the Bay City Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
Bay City will light up the Downtown area with Christmas Spirit for the annual Lighted Christmas Parade. This year the Chamber of Commerce and Parks and Recreation Department will partner to host this beloved annual event on Friday, Dec. 6 (rain date Tuesday, Dec. 10).
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. Shawn Blackburn, Director of Parks and Recreation Department, said “We are excited to be working with the Chamber and Lion’s Club in this year’s Christmas Parade. It is our hope to add to the safety and enjoyment for all those in attendance.”
This year we the parade route has changed. Check-in and staging will be down around the Bay City Library. The route will start at the Library head east on Hwy. 35 to Hwy 60 and turn right (judges will be on the Courthouse side) and then turn left onto 6th street and end at the corner of 6th and Avenue I. There will be a designated child pick up area in front of the Bay City Police Department Building.
Information and the parade application are available by contacting Parks and Recreation at 979-323-1660 or e-mailing us at parks-rec@cityofbaycity.org.
The parade is part of the Hometown Christmas weekend that will continue Saturday, Dec. 7 on the Downtown Square. Saturday’s event will host a skating rink, Christmas Market, games, Historic Homes tour, food trucks and much more.
Mark your calendars, tell all your friends to come home to Bay City for Christmas Fun
For more information the event, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 979-323-1660.
For more information, sponsor, perform or be a vendor at the event, contact the Parks and Recreation department at 979-323-1660 or parks-rec@citfbaycity.org
