Matagorda County Wreaths Across America needs volunteers
The Matagorda County Wreaths Across America Committee is reaching out to Matagorda County businesses and service organizations for help in reaching their goals for 2019.
Each year the organization works with the National Wreaths Across America to honor our Nation’s Veterans who are no longer with us.
Volunteers in all communities across Matagorda County are needed to head up and organize the fundraising efforts for their community’s cemetery.
In all approximately 3,500 wreaths will be needed to cover Veteran’s graves in the main cemeteries.
Cedarvale, Eastview, Roselawn, Matagorda, Hawley, St. Peters, Palacios, St. Francis and Midfield are all included in the event.
With the help of community volunteers and the support of Matagorda County the organization is certain they will succeed in their endeavor.
The Wreaths Across America mission is, “Remember, Honor, Teach!” and now the Matagorda County Wreaths Across America Committee has taken on the task of carrying out the wreath-laying ceremony at cemeteries across Matagorda County in December.
Individual wreaths are $15 and you can purchase wreaths to be placed on a specific Veteran’s grave.
It is the organization’s goal to place a wreath for every Veteran at all sponsored cemeteries in Matagorda County they have leader volunteers for.
A meeting will be held at the Bay City Service Center at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 23 for anyone interested in volunteering or donating.
For more information about the organization contact the following members with any questions. Debbie Christian, (979) 429-0179, debbie@triangleturf.comor Leslei Enright, (979) 476-0884, lesleienright@gmail.com.
