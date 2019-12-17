Johnson files for Precinct 3 commissioner’s post

Steven Johnson has announced his candidacy as a Republican candidate for the Matagorda County Commissioner’s Court Position 3.
“Over the last few weeks I have been driving and walking around our county and cities, talking to people about what is important to them,” Johnson said. “Whenever I meet someone, I usually make a note of that persons first name and record their thoughts and what is important to them. So far, the County/City residences are most concerned about Taxes, Quicker Response time for our Law Enforcement Agencies, Flood Control and Increase Funding for Volunteer Fire Departments. As a former City Councilman, I can assure you these are not unreasonable requests.
Taxes
“To enjoy better services from your county without raising taxes we must support the Palacios Economic Development Corporation, Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation and the Chambers of Commerce,” Johnson said. “Often these two work hand in hand bringing businesses to the county. Growing demand of businesses increases tax revenue and jobs for our citizens. An increase of funding means more funds to support our volunteer fire departments and law enforcement agencies, can have funds available to put more patrol officers and firemen on the streets and highways.
Flood Control.
“As your County Commissioner I would make flood control a priority and work on a plan to improve drainage structures to manage storm water. The scope of the plan is simple,” Johnson said. “First, we follow existing drainage ditches and record percolation patterns of the rainfall into low areas. Then devise a plan to divert the floodwaters away from critical areas. Often the use of levees, reservoirs, or channels are used to divert storm waters. These methods normally cost less than installing drainage pipes however, there are times when the use of pipe is unavoidable. By devising and utilizing a plan we can stop topsoil erosion and maintain farm and ranch land and maintain public safety.
“Working with the other commissioners, to solve these problems, I feel certain we can move precinct 3 and Matagorda County forward,” Johnson said. “On March 3, 2020 I respectfully and humbly ask for your vote to represent you in Pct.3.”
