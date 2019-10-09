Police detain two juveniles for criminal trespass
On Sunday, Oct. 6, at approximately 8:11 p.m., Sgt. Antoine Linsey detained two juveniles in the parking lot of 2200 Avenue L, for criminal trespass and evading.
While on patrol in the 2200 block of 6th Street, Linsey observed a slender built male subject looking into the windows of vehicles in the parking lot of 2200 Avenue L. While the slender subject was looking into the vehicles a second male appeared to be keeping watch.
Linsey turned his patrol vehicle around to contact the subjects.
Both subjects began to run though the apartment complex. Linsey was able to get to the other side of the complex and cut off the subjects. Both subjects were detained and identified as runaway juveniles.
Officers then checked the area and located several vehicles with open doors, but nothing had been taken.
Linsey observed a Chevrolet Impala that appeared to have items removed from the center console. The items were scattered around the seat. The owner of the Impala was contacted and stated nothing was taken out of his vehicle, but he did want to file charges for the criminal trespass.
Both juveniles were taken to the police department and processed for criminal trespass and evading detention. Linsey contacted juvenile probation who stated to release both subjects to their guardian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.