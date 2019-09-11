Never Forget 9-11-2001
We come together as a nation on this day year after year to remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. We thank the brave first responders and civilians that lent assistance during the greatest time of need in our country's recent memory. We pray for an end to terrorism and revolting acts of violence. And we vow to NEVER FORGET the power of unity during America's darkest hour. God Bless the U.S.A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.