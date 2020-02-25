Bay City Police are investigating a case of armed robbery that occurred in the 2900 block of Hamman.
On Sunday, Feb. 23, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Hamman in reference to a robbery. Prior to arrival, officers were notified that the victim had been robbed at gunpoint by three black males wearing hoodies or masks.
The suspects were no longer on location.
Officers arrived on scene and met with two adult victims. The victims informed police they were sleeping when the suspects entered their room. They both stated the front door had been unlocked.
The suspects took the victims’ cell phones before forcing them into a closet. The victims stayed in the closet until they heard the suspects leave.
At that time the victims ran to a neighbor’s house to call the police.
Both victims were unharmed. The suspects got away with shoes, game consoles and controllers, as well as the victims’ cell phones.
Anyone with information on this case, notify Detective Corporal Armando Galvan at 245-8500.
