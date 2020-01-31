Trustees meet to discuss Scott’s contract

A workshop meeting of the Board of Trustees of Bay City ISD was held Thursday, Jan. 23 to have a discussion of the superintendent’s evaluation and contract. Superintendent Dr. Marshall Scott, III held a presentation for the board, which was in a closed session that lasted a little more than two hours after which the meeting was adjourned.
Scott’s contract with Bay City ISD is one that automatically renews every year, the board agreed to employ Scott 12 months every school year, starting July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2022. The end date of the contract shall be automatically extended by an additional one year during each year, unless the board takes affirmative action on or before April 30 of each year not to extend the term of the contract.
“The only meeting in which we (the board) would make a choice to not extend Dr. Scott’s contract would be at a regular board meeting and not in a special or workshop meeting,” said school board president Bobby Klepac.
At a special meeting held in April 2017, the Bay City ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to employ Scott as the school district’s new Superintendent in Bay City ISD. In June 2017 Scott commenced his tenure as the Superintendent of the Bay City Independent School District.
