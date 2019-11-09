Chamber, MEHOP to present Medicare event
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, MEHOP and the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will be teaming up to present “A Medicare Benefits and Open Enrollment Event” at the Bay City Civic Center.
This event is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to noon with one-on-one sessions starting right after the presentation. These one-on-one sessions are also free but have limited spacing and need to be scheduled in advance by contacting Dena Gomez at 979-245-2008.
Leading the event will be an Area Agency on Aging Medicare Benefits counselor, who is bilingual in Spanish, who will also be discussing in depth the different Medicare plan options to give those in attendance a better understanding of the plans that are available, how they work, and which ones best fit them.
According to Donna Huitt, MEHOP Marketing Director, open enrollment for Medicare takes place through Dec. 7 and it is during this period “when all people with Medicare can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs.”
This event is not only for those who are currently receiving Medicare benefits but also for those who are new to Medicare, nearing the age to begin receiving Medicare, or for anyone whose family member fits into one of the previous categories.
According to Huitt, “the benefits of Medicare, depending on the type of plan the person is enrolled in, may cover things such as doctor visits or hospitalizations, skilled nursing care, Home Health Services and prescriptions to name a few.”
