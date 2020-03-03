Ladycats lose ground in 24-4A race

The Bay City Ladycats lost ground in the battle for first place in District 24-4A soccer race.
After falling to Columbia Saturday 6-3, the Ladycats lost to Brazosport 3-1 Monday night at home.
Bay City, Columbia and Brazosport were tied for first place heading into play this week. The two losses has Bay City in third place.
Brazosport scored in the first 3 minutes of the match Monday night.
The Ladycats (13-8-1, 6-3 in district) tightened up their defense and were able to tie the score 4 minutes later when Mercy Breazeale crossed a pass to Renna Breazeale, who put the ball into the goal.
Brazosport regained the lead with 16 minutes left in the first half to take a 2-1 lead at halftime. Brazosport went on to score the only goal in the second half with 9 minutes left to play.
Columbia 6, Ladycats 3
The Ladycats had a tough time getting things going in the second half against Columbia Saturday in a battle between two of the top three teams in District 24-4A.
“They always play tough,” Bay City Coach Darin Dabelgott said. “This has always been a big rivalry for us for the last 10 or 15 years.”
Shots were few for the Ladycats in the final 40 minutes after holding a 3-2 lead at halftime.
“We came out strong,” Dabelgott said. “We had the wind in the first half. I was a little worried that we didn’t score enough goals in the first half because they are an offensive powerhouse. Once we got the wind in our face (in the second half), we really didn’t get much going.”
In the first half, Bay City took a 1-0 lead when Judah Breazeale put the ball in the goal off an assist from Mercy Breazeale at the 31:20 mark.
At the 28:52 mark of the first half, Columbia tied the game up again when Kirsten Bragg picked up a goal.
Tori Aucoin gave Columbia a 2-1 lead with a goal off an assist from Kaitlyn Prihoda with 24:29 remaining in the opening half.
The Ladycats responded at the 22:53 mark of the first half when Amy Vestal knotted the game 2-2 with a goal off an assist from Mercy Breazeale.
Bay City took a 3-2 lead with 11:33 remaining in the first half when Mercy Breazeale off an assist from Renna Breazeale.
Columbia dominated most of the second half. Aucoin tied the game at the 34:32 mark of the second half.
Aucoin gave Columbia the lead a short time later off an assist from Nevaeh Martinez with 33:26 remaining in the game.
Martinez added a goal with 21:15 left and Aucoin scored her fourth goal of the game with just 20 seconds remaining for the final margin of victory.
