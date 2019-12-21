A Matagorda County grand jury returned a murder indictment against a West Columbia mother accused in the murder of her four-year-old son.
The grand jury indicted Tiffany Paige Bryan of murder Monday, Dec. 16.
According to the arrest affidavit for Tiffany Paige Bryan, the 32-year-old mother was allegedly found to be in possession of narcotics on the night her four-year-old son was struck and killed on Oct. 16 in Sargent.
Bryan, 32, of West Columbia, has been charged with murder in the death of her four-year-old son, Grant Andrew Moore.
“This is a very tragic incident that really struck home with all of us with children,” said Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard.
According to incident reports, a Chevrolet F-250 was traveling northwest bound on FM 457 at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. The vehicle was being driven by a Sargent resident when a four-year-old boy entered the highway and was struck by the vehicle.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the arrest warrant obtained by The Bay City Tribune, a vehicle being driven by Frank David Guidry, of Sargent, was traveling on FM 457 when he struck Moore and stopped and attempted to give aid to Moore.
“Guidry said there was no adult with the child and that the mother of the child, later identified as Tiffany Paige Bryan, did not appear until minutes later after the crash,” stated the arrest warrant.
According to the warrant, it was discovered that Bryan was the driver of a red Camaro that she had parked on a short driveway into the Bayside Boat Barns. The warrant states that Bryan informed officers “she had been using drugs, namely methamphetamine and Xanax, previously in the day and she had stopped there instead of continuing to drive.”
The warrant states “Bryan told first responders that she was not watching the child at the time of the crash.”
A search of Bryan’s vehicle found a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine as well as a needle found on the ground outside the driver’s side of the door.
The warrant alleges that Bryan did commit an act that was clearly dangerous to human life, allowing her four-year-old child to play in a dark roadway in the middle of the night unattended that caused the death of Grant Andrew Moore.
