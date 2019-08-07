Accident claims life of Bay City man
A Bay City man is dead as a result of a two-vehicle accident at US. Hwy. 60 and FM 2668 Tuesday, July 30.
Robert Niemann, 77, of Bay City, was declared dead at the scene after a vehicle traveling northeast bound on FM 2668 struck his vehicle.
According to DPS accident reports, Niemann was traveling north on Hwy. 60 while a vehicle being driven by Gilmore Crosby, 60, of Delaware was traveling northeast on FM 2668.
Crosby’s vehicle made impact with Niemann’s vehicle on the driver’s side door and sent the vehicle into a nearby field east of the intersection. Crosby’s vehicle came to a rest on the northeast side of the roadway.
EMS personnel declared Niemann dead at the scene while Crosby was transported to Matagorda Regional Medical Center. His passenger Chris Crosby, 55, of Seattle, was also transported to Matagorda Regional.
“This accident is still under investigation,” said Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety. “As of (Monday, Aug. 5), there are no charges in this accident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.