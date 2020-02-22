The Matagorda County Democratic Party County Convention will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fat Grass Restaurant, 1717 Seventh Street, Bay City. (Doors open at 11 a.m. Meeting begins at 11:30 a.m.)
Democratic Party County Chairperson Paula Whitney stated that nine county delegates to the State Convention will be selected at the meeting. Resolutions representing the interests of Matagorda County that will be presented to the State Democratic Party will also be determined.
The state convention will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio from June 4-6.
Thousands of Texas Democrats will converge in San Antonio for the 2020 Texas Democratic Convention where Texas Democrats will select delegates to the National Convention and pass its 2020 Texas Democratic Party Platform.
