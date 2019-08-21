Harvest House struggling with space issues
The Harvest House Food Ministry, located at 2204 Nichols Ave., is open every Wednesday except the last Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Harvest House serves between 250 and 300 families with a sack of groceries; the bags include a variety of breads, vegetables, canned goods and meat.
The Harvest House Food Ministry began trying to serve 25 to 30 families a week and now, the Harvest House serves an average of 300 families in the community.
“We’ll move about 4,000 or 5,000 pounds of food. We get the food from the Food Bank of Victoria every Tuesday. We’ve got about 25 or so volunteers; this is our 27th year at this food pantry,” said Glenn Organ Administrator for Harvest House.
“We get donations from the community, from different organizations in the community, from FEMA, United Way, wherever we can get some money. We pick up bread and pastries three times a week at HEB Monday, Wednesday and Friday, they give us all the bread and pastries that they take off the shelves. Friday we go to Wal-Mart also and pick up bread, pastries, and meat,” said Organ.
Organ said right now one of the biggest challenges that Harvest House faces is space and the need for additional space for the program.
“One of our basic challenges is space,” Organ said. “We’re in desperate need of additional space, probably at a different facility. We are challenged for space in this facility. So we just kind have wanted to get the word out, what we’re doing over here and the number of clientele that we service here,” said Willie Rollins, administrator in Training.
Organ said this community is in dire need of this kind of support.
“A lot of people in this county need this, 20 or 30 percent are at the poverty level and we’re trying to help meet the needs of these people. We utilize every square inch of this facility to do that and we work as a team, that’s basically what we’re trying to do is to get people food and help them,” Organ said.
Rollins noted that a lot of the clients of The Harvest House are parents of children in the Boys and Girls Club of Matagorda County.
“I was on the board of The Boys and Girls Club, which is very good to community support and the parents and grandparents of the children of The Boys and Girls Club are our clients, so we’re actually serving the same clientele as The Boys and Girls Club. The Boys and Girls Club teach them and we feed them,” Rollins said.
