Matagorda Fall Fashion Show again a success
Sunday’s Hot Ticket was at Matagorda’s Fall Fashion Show and Brunch event held at Poco Playa. With an estimated 100 in attendance, guests were treated to a breakfast buffet of sweet and savory delights, donated by some of the retailers, along with a cash bar option. Businesses taking part in the event were Tropical Maniac, Purple Palm, Polka-Dot Bikini, Matagorda Outfitters, Matagorda Tackle Shop, Lena’s Landing, Stanley’s Groceries, Full Stringer Realty with special thanks to Poco Playa for donating the venue and Meagan Griffith for her public relations expertise.
Amy Bench, the fashion show’s master of ceremonies, sent out special thanks to the models participating in the 1st annual event. “Our models came through on short notice. Outfits were mixed and matched with accessories between participating retailers highlighting the idea of retailers working together to best serve our fashion forward customers,” said Bench.
The fashion show and brunch brainchild started between Matagorda locals Amy Bench and Renee Mardis. “The goal of this event was to express our thanks to all of our customers that shop with us year round. We realize it’s a choice to shop locally, and for that, we are truly grateful, said Bench. Following the Show and Brunch, customers filled the area stores purchasing many items seen on the runway and eventually ending up at Matagorda’s newest business Cassady’s Coffee Bar and Cafe for specialty drinks and sweets.
