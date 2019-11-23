LCRA to lower Lake LBJ, Inks in 2020
The Lower Colorado River Authority will lower Lake LBJ and Inks Lake for eight weeks in early 2020 to assist in continued recovery from the October 2018 floods and provide property owners an opportunity to make needed repairs on docks, retaining walls and other structures.
The drawdown will take place Jan. 2-Feb. 28, 2020.
During the drawdown, Lake LBJ will be lowered four feet, and Inks Lake will be lowered eight feet. LCRA cannot lower Lake LBJ more than four feet without risking interfering with operations at the Thomas C. Ferguson Power Plant, a combined cycle power plant on the shores of Lake LBJ.
Inks Lake was last lowered in 2018, and Lake LBJ was lowered in 2019.
In August, the Burnet County Commissioners Court requested a drawdown of Lake LBJ in 2020.
In addition to assisting in flood recovery, the drawdown also provides water customers and lakeside residents an opportunity to remove debris, dredge, and repair and maintain docks, retaining walls and other shoreline property. Lowering the lakes during cold winter months also helps curb the growth of nuisance aquatic vegetation.
Lake LBJ will be lowered a foot a day for four days, and will reach its fully lowered level by Jan. 5. Inks Lake will be lowered a foot a day for eight days, and will reach its fully lowered level by Jan. 9.
The refill for both lakes will begin Feb. 24, and will be complete by Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.