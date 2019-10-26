Bonnen to surrender seat amid recording scandal
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s decades-long run in the Texas House of Representatives will end with his current term after he announced Tuesday he will surrender his seat — and with it, his embattled speakership.
He should know by the end of the week whether he faces a legal battle over the actions that led to his decision.
Bonnen announced his decision Tuesday morning, a week after Empower Texans CEO and hardline conservative Michael Quinn Sullivan released a recording Sullivan secretly made of a June meeting between the two and Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock.
The audio supported Sullivan’s claims Bonnen offered him media access in exchange for targeting 10 sitting House Republicans in the March primaries. Bonnen also made several derogatory comments about members of both parties and local governments, calling some “vile,” secretly gay and other expletives.
The announcement came the same day the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Division handed the results of its investigation into the speaker over to Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne, who will decide whether any laws were broken, she said.
“I will be reviewing the investigation to make a determination whether criminal conduct occurred or not by the end of the week,” Yenne said.
She declined to comment on Bonnen not seeking reelection.
In immediate response to the release of the recording, Bonnen’s statement said he did not believe any laws were broken during the meeting and he hoped the release would help the House move on.
It did not.
By Tuesday morning, more than 30 House Republicans had either called for the speaker’s resignation or had pulled support for the speaker, The Texas Tribune reported.
THE DECISION
“Since Friday, I have had numerous conversations with Members who care deeply about the Texas House, and I respect the manner in which they have handled this situation,” Bonnen’s Tuesday morning statement reads. “After much prayer, consultation and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election as State Representative of District 25, and subsequently, as Speaker of the House. I care deeply about this body and the work we have accomplished over the years, namely, the outstanding success we achieved in the 86th Legislature.”
He listed 43 colleagues who “made clear that it is in the best interest of both myself and the House to move on,” and thanked them “for the respectful and thoughtful way in which they have convinced me to do so.” The list includes his brother, Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-League City, and fellow Brazoria County representative Ed Thompson of Pearland.
“This is going to set back Brazoria County,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Bonnen has “done a very good job advocating for Brazoria County and his district,” which also includes Matagorda County, Sebesta said.
Bonnen was first elected to represent House District 25 in 1996. On Jan. 8, during his 12th term, members of the House unanimously elected as speaker.
Requests to speak with Bonnen made through his office were unsuccessful.
Monday evening, he posted an almost-600 word statement on social media accounts explaining why he said county judges or mayors “dumbass” enough to meet with him would learn that he hoped to make the past legislative session the worst in history for cities and counties. He cited “large, progressive, urban local governments that have been working against Texas taxpayers” as the actual targets of his words.
THE REACTION
Despite the months of scandal, local officials feel a loss.
“If you weigh the pluses and minuses, he has more value as a state rep,” longtime Brazoria County GOP Chairwoman Yvonne Dewey said. “He did a very good job.”
That Bonnen said a few things he shouldn’t have during the meeting did not shock her, she said, and Tuesday’s announcement brought disappointment and surprise.
Sebesta expected the announcement, he said.
“I have still not listened to the tape or read the transcript, nor do I intend to,” Sebesta said. “From seeing reactions throughout the state, I hate to say it, but I did come to expect it.”
Current GOP Chairman Shayne Green said he thinks Bonnen did what is best for him and his family by deciding to step aside and he wishes him well.
“We will miss his leadership,” Green said. “He did a great job for Brazoria County.”
It takes a while for someone to get into a leadership position as Bonnen had, Sebesta said. His numerous wins for the county include securing Brazosport College funding when it was threatened, working for the parks and beaches, getting water from Allens Creek Reservoir and a new driver’s license office, he said.
“Those are things the district will benefit from. It was his leadership that really worked to make those things happen,” Sebesta said.
The whole Empower Texans scandal has made Brazoria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kris McGarvey sad since the beginning, she said.
“We expect this kind of corruption and quid pro quo up in Washington, not here in Brazoria County,” McGarvey said.
Because she is a Democrat, Bonnen didn’t always represent her values, but as a Lake Jackson resident, having the speaker of the House as “one of our own” was important, she said.
“It’s a sad way for Dennis’s legacy to end,” McGarvey said.
“I think we’re going to be the losers,” Dewey said of Brazoria County.
MOVING FORWARD
Emergency room nurse Rhonda Seth announced her intention to challenge Bonnen in the primary before the June 12 meeting happened. Tuesday’s announcement brought her at least one primary challenger.
Angleton City Councilman Cody Vasut announced at about noon Tuesday his intention to run for the seat as a Republican.
There are several Democrats who are not ready to announce, McGarvey said.
Green expects a few more Republicans as well, he said, and thinks the heavily Republican district will elect another representative of the same party. Sebesta specified that he is not interested in the seat.
Seth believed it was time for Bonnen to leave the legislature, she said, adding she saw running against him as her best option. She cited constitutional carry -- the right to carry a gun without a permit -- and property tax reform as two of her main priorities.
“Honestly, it doesn’t change our campaign at all,” Seth told The Facts on Tuesday. “We still have the same job to do.”
For anyone who steps in the race now, Seth would question their ability to stand up to the Texas Legislature when the issues and votes become hard, she said.
Vasut could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, but said on social media he will not seek reelection to City Council next year in order to pursue the House District 25 seat.
“Our district deserves an experienced hand working hard to better our community, tackle problems, and represent our values in Austin,” Vasut said in the social media post.
The filing period for state offices opens Nov. 9 and closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Primary Election Day is March 3 and General Election Day is Nov. 3.
