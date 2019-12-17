Matagorda County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity and ended up finding a number of stolen items believed to be out of Brazoria County.
On Friday, Dec. 6, the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Lazy H Ranch located on Bucks Bayou Road in reference to suspicious activity. Deputies arrived and observed a male and a female trying to hook up a large travel trailer to the bumper of a Dodge van.
The two individuals had been staying on the property in a different travel trailer for two to three days. The additional travel trailer had appeared on the property overnight and the landowner reported this to the sheriff’s office.
The male subject did not have identification on him and gave the name of Edward Mace to deputies. The female identified herself as Maria DeLeon. The travel trailer was found to be stolen out of Brazoria County and Mace and DeLeon were arrested.
The Dodge van was impounded and inventoried items that were located inside the van were:
•11 various membership cards without names or numbers.
•5 Social Security Cards
•1 Minnesota Motor Vehicle Title
•1 Conoco Gas Card
•1 TWIC Card
•1 Minnesota EBT Card
•6 Various Employment ID Cards
•2 Military ID Cards
•1 Kohls Credit Card
•5 Health Insurance ID Cards
•3 Discover Credit Cards
•7 State Drivers License Cards
•10 Mastercard Credit Cards
•Seven VISA credit cards along with an SKS rifle with 7.62 ammunition.
A background search on Edward Mace revealed that Mace was a stolen identity and the name Dustin Palfrey Cummings was determined to be his actual name. Dustin Cummings is wanted out of the state of Minnesota for felony probation violation and fail to appear, and wanted out of the state of Wisconsin for burglary of a building.
Dustin Cummings was charged with criminal trespass Class B with a $500 bond, theft of property $20,000 to $100,000 3rd degree Felony with a $25,000 bond, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information state jail felony with a $15,000 bond.
After researching the name Maria DeLeon, she was found actually be Hilda Adela Nonalaya from Minnesota. At the time of this release Hilda Nonalaya is charged with criminal trespass Class B with a $500 bond, theft of property $20,000 to $100,000 3rd degree Felony with a $25,000 bond, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information state jail felony with a $10,000 bond.
This case is still an ongoing investigation at this time. Some of the identification cards found are from Matagorda County as well as multiple states. The United States Secret Service has been contacted to assist the Sheriff’s Office with this case.
“I just want to thank my deputies and investigators for a job well done,” said Matagorda County Sheriff Skipper Osborne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.