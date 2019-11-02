‘Bet your bottom dollar’ that BCHS is putting on “Annie”
The Bay City High School Dungeoneers will be presenting the musical “Annie”, Nov. -7-10 at the Bay City High School Theatre.
Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7– 9 and then a 2:30 p.m. showing on Nov. 10. Tickets purchased at the door will be $10 while pre-sale tickets will be $7 and are on sale at dungeoneers.ticketleap.com/Annie.
This production is not only made up of theater students from the high school, but also local artists who agreed to be part of this production. Ray Garcia, who choreographed BCHS’s production of “West Side Story” and Daran Norris, an actor known for his roles on Nickelodeon who is also a new Bay City Theatre artist, are both playing pivotal roles in this production.
Magda Mirelez, BCHS theater director, says that both artists have been, “mentoring students and providing real world experience that is seldom replicated in high school theatre.”
Kara Cowart will be in “scene stealing moments” that Mirelez said, “Matagorda County must see.”
Sisters Rachel Hodges Helmick and Brenna Hodges are local performers and “powerhouse vocalists” that will be having cameos in the production. Having experienced artists work with the students has provided them with new ideas and “has truly modeled risk taking and given our students and adults permission to play,” said Mirelez.
Usual musical practices for BCHS take place for six to eight weeks, but this year’s production has only been practicing for three weeks so far, however, Mirelez is not concerned with that at all.
“The commitment of our young artists has been admirable, and we continue to grow them,” Mirelez said.
Having such a diverse group of artists all coming together to tell a classic story like “Annie” is, as Mirelez said, “a once in a lifetime opportunity to watch seasoned industry professional performers and local artists bring one of our beloved musical classics to life. No-one should miss this event.”
