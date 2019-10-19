Local church hosts annual Parish Jamaica event
Perfect weather conditions over the weekend allowed families to enjoy a good time during Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church annual Parish Jamaica on Sunday, October 13 on the church grounds.
The daylong event included a huge array of authentic Mexican food and drinks sold from different themed booths for every appetite, a silent auction, cakewalk, raffle, and a great mix of live traditional Mexican music.
“My favorite part of the Jamaica is the ‘cake walk’ because we usually leave with at least two or three cakes we play so many times,” said Eleina Villarreal.
Our Lady of Guadalupe’s longest running and biggest fundraiser, the Parish Jamaica bazaar remains a predominant social event within the Hispanic population in Matagorda County, attracting hundreds of attendees every year.
“As a family, we stay busy and it’s hard sometimes to find time to do something we can all do together other than go to church, but at least at the Jamaica once a year, we have fun and get to visit with friends and family we haven’t seen in awhile,” said Ruben Sanchez.
One other event held in June, the annual barbecue and live auction, matches in attendance and popularity within the community.
Both events provide much of the funding for many of the programs offered to the community throughout the year including the food pantry, community assistance, clothing “La Casita” as well as its religion education programs.
