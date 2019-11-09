Honoring our Veterans
Veterans Day happenings
Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day and created to celebrate only World War 1 veterans, became a day to honor American veterans of all wars on June 1, 1954. Since then, the holiday has been observed by Americans all over the country to honor those who have served in the military during war and/or peacetime. Local schools and community members are doing their parts in honoring the local veterans of Matagorda County.
Retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant Frank Lawrence, a former resident of Sweeny, Texas and a current member of Bay City, Texas American Legion Post 11, will deliver remarks at the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH)’s Washington, D.C. Veterans Day ceremonies on November 11. MSgt Lawrence enlisted in the United States Airforce in 1948 and began a career that took him all over England and parts of the United States. After he retired from the military, he and his wife settled in Sweeny, Texas, where he served as a zoning commissioner and on the board of directors for the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce.
Bay City High School will be hosting a breakfast for veterans that will begin at 8:15 a.m. and will be followed by a short program that will have Michael Mireles, a veteran, former BCPD officer and current BCISD PD Officer as the speaker. Boy Scouts will present the colors as well as conduct a flag folding ceremony.
Matagorda ISD will be honoring Sgt. Joshua Ward Sr., who sacrificed his life in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and will be recognizing his mother Patti Ward at the program as well as other community veterans. The program will take place at 2:30 p.m. and will also include a singing performance from the PreK-5th grade students.
Palacios ISD campuses will hold separate Veterans Day programs. Central held their program this past Friday, Nov. 8 in the cafeteria while Palacios High School and Junior High will be holding theirs on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fine Arts Building. East Side Intermediate will also hold their program on Monday at 1:00 p.m. in the East Side Annex Gym. Students and guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
Tidehaven High School invites veterans and their spouses to attend a light breakfast and social at 8:30 a.m. followed by a presentation with guest speaker Skipper Osborne. There will be entertainment from the band, choir and a special bagpipe presentation.
Van Vleck High School will start their Veterans Day program in the VVHS library with a breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. and the first program beginning at 9:45 a.m. The elementary students will perform “Grand Ole Flag,” members from the National Junior Honor Society will talk about women in the military, the O.H. Herman Cheerleaders will perform a routine and students from the high school will read an essay. The program will take place again at 10:20 am for those who are unable to attend the first program.
