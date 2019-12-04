Matagorda kicks off holiday season
Matagorda Harbor opened its doors to more than 500 vehicles loaded with family and friends to usher in the Christmas season with the Matagorda Chamber’s Annual Lighted Boat Parade and Chili Cook Off.
Chili Cook Off entries totaled 24.
One of the many highlights of the evening was Santa (Corporal Dan Shook) arriving on a Fire Truck (driven by MVFD member Rachele Rawlings) and escorted by his Elves Chief Robert Lister, Constable Bill Orton, Officer Keith Sullivan and Assistant Elf Caleb Lister to the Harbor Christmas Tree and later serenaded by carolers from Matagorda School.
Matagorda County Sheriff Skipper Osborne and Constable Frank Craft led the Lighted Boat Parade; Osborne headed up security and traffic coordination and Craft led the Captains Safety Briefing for the boat entries.
The Matagorda Volunteer Fire Department canvased the area with volunteers to set up tables and chairs for chili ticket sales, raffle sales, Matagorda County Wreaths Across America sales and for diners.
The top scores in the boat parade and chili cook off were: Large Boat Category- Captain John Taylor and his crew- “Good Ole Fashion Griswold Family Christmas; Captain Wayne Hinton and his crew- “Tails Up;” Small Boat Category- Captain Jim Harshaw and his crew- “Matagorda Force Be with You;” Captain Mike Oday and crew- Pontoon Boat.
For the Chili Cook off- First place- Emil Krecji of Matagorda; Second Place- Walt and Karen Wendtland of Matagorda and 3rd Place- Cody Toppel of Columbus.
In the Elves Raffle Sales contest- Lister won 1st place for $865 in sales; Constable Orten came in second with $695 in sales and Sullivan came in third with $515 in raffle ticket sales.
The Christmas season has officially arrived in Matagorda. There are 40 Christmas wreaths still available for purchase in Matagorda through Wreaths Across America so that all of the veterans will be honored.
For more information, please contact the Matagorda Historical Society through Mattieroe@yahoo.com or Karen Restivo at (281)788-0622, karen@serenitymatagorda.com)
