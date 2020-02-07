Bay City Council expected to name city manager finalist

The Bay City Council is expected to meet in executive session to discuss offering a formal offer to the finalist for the permanent city manager position during a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Council formally interviewed the final three candidates last month and came away with a final candidate to offer the position of city manager.
The final three candidates are Chris Whittaker, Mo Raissi and Shawna Burkhart.
Interim Bay City Manager Robert Morton said the finalist name is not being revealed at this time due to the city still having to check out references and conduct a background check on the final selection.
“If all goes as planned, we plan on extending a formal contract offer at the Feb. 11 meeting of council with an estimated start date of March 16,” Morton said. “Council is extremely excited with its selection and couldn’t lose with any of the final three selection. They chose the one that would be the best fit for Bay City and will serve this city for a long time.”
The city had narrowed its choices to a final five but two of the candidates withdrew their names from the position prior to the interviews being conducted.
Whittaker has been the city manager of Rockdale since 2014 and serves on numerous boards and committees related to local government (Texas Municipal League, Association of Rural Communities in Texas and Texas City Management Association).
He is a retired Army officer with 26 years of military experience and a resident of Texas. He previously lived in Killeen Texas with the US Army at Ft Hood.
He has a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Military Institute, a Masters from American Military University and a Certification in Public Management from Texas State University. He owns his own logistic consulting company.
Raissi is a retired city manager from the city of Jacksonville and has served as Director of Community Services for the city of Mount Pleasant and has worked with the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.
Raissi has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas at Tyler.
Burkhart currently serves as city manager for the city of Lamesa. Burkhart has served as city manager for the city of Converse and city of Jacksboro. She served as city administrator for the city of Castroville and as an assistant to the city manager is Bowling Green, KY.
In other action set for the Tuesday meeting, council is expected to approve the Matagorda County appointees of Gary Faris and Wayne Neal to the Bay City/Matagorda County Joint Airport Zoning Board.
