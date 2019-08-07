‘Stuff the Bus’
Bay City Education Foundation hosting school supply drive
Bay City Independent School District’s Education Foundation in cooperation with community partners will be hosting the ‘Stuff The Bus’ School Supply Drive from August 9 through August 16th.
The week-long event will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily within participating stores and businesses in the Bay City area.
All supplies collected will go directly to Bay City ISD classrooms to supplement the needs of students.
Summing up the back-to-school costs in a recent online social media post, BCHS alumna Arelena Nixon, now a Central Texas middle school teacher wrote, “Last week, I wanted to see how much it would cost for one of my students to buy school supplies. I spent roughly $40 for just about everything.
“I thought to myself...that’s not bad at all. Then immediately started thinking well, that’s not including the clothes, shoes, haircut, potential new glasses, sports physical and other things kids need before school starts.”
Anyone who would like to make a donation may do so by dropping off supplies at collection boxes placed throughout Bay City.
“I think this is a great way for those of us who want to help but don’t know exactly what to do, to be able to make a difference in the lives of children,” said Sarah Miller. “I haven’t lived here very long but I’ve been trying to find ways to pay it forward now that my children are adults, have graduated and are no longer in school.”
“Sometimes we forget about how it feels to be a kid and how just having a brand new backpack filled with new supplies can make all the difference in the world on the first day of school,” said Miller.
Volunteers will ‘Stuff the Bus’ at the BCISD Administration Building on August 17th.
Supplies will then be distributed across all BCISD school campuses before the first day of school.
“For one person, it’s a small act of dropping off some erasers or a backpack,” said Education Foundation President Elizabeth Hewitt. “But together, we make a huge impact.”
“Having extra supplies available in schools will make the transition back to school easier for the student whose family may not have the means to purchase the entire list of school supplies and the other items families must fit into their budget in August,” said Hewitt. “For our teachers, it will hopefully relieve some of the financial burden of providing those supplies, which we know they often do.”
The organization is still looking for churches, businesses, and spirit groups to host collection boxes.
“It’s a way to support our teachers and students, so they can stay focused on learning,” said Hewitt.
“We have great partners who have committed to hosting collection boxes,” said Hewitt. “We would love to widen our reach to ensure this school supply drive is a huge success for our kids. That’s what this is about, our kids, our schools, our community.”
The Bay City ISD Education Foundation was created earlier this summer with a mission of enhancing student achievement, recognizing and promoting exemplary staff involvement, and fostering community support for Bay City schools. Donations to the Education Foundation will be directed to supporting educational excellence at BCISD schools.
Monetary donations may be sent to: Bay City ISD Education Foundation P.O. Box 2007, Bay City, Texas 77404
Updates will be posted on the Bay City ISD Education Foundation’s facebook page.
