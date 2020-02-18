Bullying program held at Tenie

The theme of Valentine’s Day at Bay City ISD’s Tenie Holmes Elementary was kindness.
With that in mind, a program presented to students that day had a theme of being kind to others and not bullying.
The program was presented by the Brazoria County Counseling Center and featured actor Evan Vourazeris, who plays the character Tuck on the Netflix series Ozark, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.
The center recently opened an office in Bay City.
Delma Garza, the CEO of the Brazoria County Counseling Center, said Tenie Holmes is the fourth school Vourazeris has spoken to on the subject of kindness and not bullying.
“I know that some of you get tired of hearing the bully word. But if you want to stop hearing the words don’t bully, then we need to stop bullying and do things to stop it from happening around us,” Garza told students.
She told students sometimes when people bully, they don’t know what to do with their feelings.
“They don’t how to say that they are sad or they are angry and they don’t know how to say they are angry,” Garza said. “So, the first person that they see, the act out on.”
She also told students that when they are frustrated, sad or angry, that it OK to say they are not OK and talk about it.
Vourazeris said he enjoys talking to children.
“It’s always uplifting to be able to interact with all children. They have a purpose in life. I always show kindness towards them,” he said. “It felt good. It’s Valentine’s Day. It feels amazing. I never knew I could do something like this on Valentine’s Day.”
Vourazeris, who has Down’s Syndrome, told students has been he has been bullied in his life and been told he couldn’t do something. With encouragement from his parents, Vourazeris has been able to pursue an acting career, something he has always wanted to do.
“I remember my dad telling me, you can do whatever you want to do. You can do whatever your heart tells you to do,” he told students. “It’s nice to have someone to believe in you. I want you to believe in yourselves, too. Don’t let people put you down. Be proud of yourself.”
Vourazeris has done programs like he did at Tenie Holmes since 2013. He has done so with an organization call I’m Bully Free. The organization strives to help those who are being bullied or have been bullied. Bud Collier is the CEO and president.
“I’ve probably spoken to thousands of kids in the past,” Evan said.
He said it feels good that Collier trusts him enough to speak to kids on the subject of bullying.
The goals of I’m Bully Free are:
• Encourage all members of the community (schools, community leaders youth, parents, businesses, churches, youth organizations, and out-of-school programs) to advocate for children being bullied by promoting bullying prevention and awareness at every opportunity.
• Coordinate community-wide activities and events for youth that reinforce the anti-bullying message.
• Support school-based bullying prevention initiatives.
• Support anti-bullying legislation.
• Advocate for increased funding for bullying-related research and prevention.
• Provide additional support to the children and families that have either have been bullied or have been identified as a bully.
Garza met Vourazeris when he spoke at a suicide prevention rally and arranged with him to do these presentations at various schools. Garza hopes to present these programs with Vourazeris all school year around Brazoria and Matagorda County as his schedule permits.
Garza said the programs also help promote the Counseling Center, to give families in the area a resource when they need counseling services and need someone to talk to like when a child is being bullied.
“This seems to be an unfortunate epidemic,” Garza said. “We just want to do our part to help these kids and navigate through a difficult time like that.”
