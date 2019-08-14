BCISD CAT Camp set for Friday
This year’s Bay City High School’s 5th CAT Camp will be held on Aug. 16 from 1-5 p.m.
CAT Camp is a four-hour long camp for all students at Bay City High School. It is designed to excite the students for the upcoming school year and to encourage the students with school spirit and pride.
Amy Ging, a BCISD high school teacher, is in charge of the camp. Ging has been leading CAT Camp for several years now and is an example of having school spirit. She is active and involved in multiple other clubs and organizations.
“CAT Camp was started because there was not a freshmen orientation event at BCHS. Instead of making it only open to incoming freshman, it was created to be open to all BCHS students every year,” said Ging.
A few of the fun activities that will be featured at camp include team building games, chants over the speakers, and food. These activities will be led by 12 squad leaders made up of juniors and seniors.
Julianne Friesenhahn, Jaden Jaramillo, Mallory Grimes, and Isaiah Lopez are four senior students who are also leaders and are returning from the previous year. The high school Aristocats and cheerleading team will perform and be in attendance as well as band members.
The Bay City High School Fight Song and Alma Mater will be taught to the students which is an important part of the camp because the Alma Mater is sung at the end of each pep rally and football game.
When asked why this camp is significant, Ging said, “CAT Camp is important because it gets Blackcats ready for the school year. CAT Campers learn about BCHS traditions and become official members of the Crunk Squad.”
The Crunk Squad is a school organization that promotes school spirit and pride. This group sits together in the student section at the football games. The Crunk Squad makes numerous noise makers for football games to cheer on our school team.
The BCHS Facebook page has a link for students to sign up on. They can also simply show up to the BCHS cafeteria on Friday Aug.16 at 1 p.m. Campers are asked to wear clothes that can get messy.
The campers will also receive a free t-shirt when school begins. The shirts are color coded according to their class.
Any further questions contact Amy Ging at aging@baycityisd.org.
